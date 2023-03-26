Nigerian pilgrims in the Holy Land have urged compatriots to always pray against disobedience to God’s word to achieve meaningful growth in the country.

The pilgrims made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday as they participate in the 9th batch of the 2022 pilgrimage to Mount Nebo in Jordan.

They urged the citizens to pray against anger, disobedience to God’s word and other factors that could cause disunity amongst Nigerians.

Mr Olarewaju Ayodele, the Assistant General Manager, FAAN said if Nigerians and the leaders were obedient to God’s word according to His instruction, the country would not face so many challenges.

“We are suffering from the consequences of our disobedience and we have to listen to God to retrace our steps to the right path.

“If we listen to God, we will have a better future; let’s embrace and respect our differences for unity,â€ he said

Reverend Amos Danyaya, the Missionary Area Chairman of the Assemblies of God’s Church in Katsina State, said disobedience to God brought corruption and insecurity in the country.

He cited the story of Moses disobedience, saying he was asked to speak to the rock to get water for the children of Israel, but due to pressure and groaning from the children of Israel, got angered and struck the rock.

Danyaya said “the consequence of his disobedience led to his death at Mount Nebo before Israel, the land God had promised the children of Israel.

According to him, there is the need to make the issue of disobedience the centre of prayers, so that God will change the hearts of Nigerians for a headway.

However, on the sidelines of the tour, the pilgrims made prayers and supplications at Mount Nebo.





Mount Nebo is a famous city as recorded in the Bible, where Moses died due to his disobedience and anger to God’s instruction at Mount Sinai.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE