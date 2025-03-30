Nigerian, Chinese firms partner to mass produce affordable tricycles

Easytech Integrated Services Limited, a Nigerian firm, is partnering with Guangzhou Dayun Motorcycle Company Limited, a leading Chinese manufacturer of motorcycles and tricycles, to mass-produce low-cost, high-quality tricycles aimed at easing the transportation of agricultural produce in rural areas.

According to a statement made available to journalists in Lokoja by Oyigu Elijah, the partnership aims to produce tricycles specifically designed for efficient goods and luggage transportation.

Speaking during a collaborative meeting with its partners, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Easytech Integrated Services Limited, Alhaji Abdulsalam Iyaji, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police from Kogi State, emphasised the critical role transportation plays in Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

“We are in business to solve problems, and here, our goal is to address the transportation challenges that impact the daily lives and economic activities of our people, particularly those in rural areas,” Iyaji stated.

“We chose to partner with Dayun because of their proven track record and impeccable reputation in the industry for producing durable and efficient products,” he added.

Alhaji Iyaji highlighted the benefits of the new tricycles, designed as tricycle pickups, which make them ideal for transporting goods and agricultural produce. He noted their efficiency in fuel consumption, durability, and suitability for heavy-duty use.

“These tricycles are purpose-built for carrying goods and luggage. They are strong, reliable, and have excellent fuel economy, making them the perfect solution for small businesses and individual users,” he explained.

The collaboration also aims to introduce advanced tricycle models that operate on alternative energy sources. Iyaji revealed plans to manufacture electric and compressed natural gas (CNG) tricycles to reduce reliance on fuel-powered models and align with global sustainability goals.

“We are already exploring ways to produce electric tricycles and CNG-compliant models. Our aim is to further ease the challenges associated with transportation, making life easier and more affordable for Nigerians,” he added.

Ms Heidi, Sales Manager for Guangzhou Dayun Motorcycle Co. Ltd., expressed the company’s enthusiasm for the partnership during the event.

“We are thrilled to partner with Easytech Integrated Services Limited, a trusted and innovative company. This collaboration marks a significant step in advancing our presence and impact in Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa,” she remarked.

The ceremony was attended by key representatives from both companies, including Mr Niu, Technical Officer of Dayun, and Mr Suleiman Iyaji, Sales Director for Easytech Integrated Services Limited.

