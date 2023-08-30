United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), on Wedneday, in Lagos, advocated that Nigerian children across geo-political zones need better and adequate attention and must be given to them.

The UNICEF’s representative in Nigeria, Ms Cristian Munduate, made this observation at a media event to unveil four prominent Nigerian celebrities in arts and entertainment industries chosen by UNICEF Nigeria as Champions to advocate the course of children in Nigeria.

The four celebrities are Kate Henshaw, an actress and 2008 Africa Movie Academy Award winner; Cobhams Asuquo, a visually impaired musician\songwriter; Ali Nuhu, an actor, as well as Aituaje Iruobe, a singer popularly known as Waje.

Speaking further, the UNICEF’s chief said every child worldwide including Nigeria deserves good well-being and development.

She said it is disturbing that many of them faced many challenges that thwarted their normal growth and development and limited their opportunities to live a fulfilled life even at adulthood.

Making reference, Munduate said Nigeria has a problem of huge out-of-school children and a high number of children attending schools but not getting a solid education that can translate into good prospects for their future.





She also expressed concern that some are malnourished, and some are being deprived of their fundamental rights yet some are exposed to poor and unhygienic environments, and some being displaced from their homes and so forth.

He said the adverse consequences of all these and many more are huge and not limited to the affected children but would also rub off on families, communities and the country at large, now and also in the future.

According to her, every child has the right to live, be included and protected, and have an equal chance to reach their full potential in life.

“So, all of us, the adults, the families, communities, religious groups, the corporate organisations, media, individuals and most importantly, the governments at all levels have roles to play in this regard.

“That many of these problems can be solved, and to solve them requires all of us.

“There should be a strong will from all of us to stand up and move in the same direction, which is to give Nigerian children, irrespective of their backgrounds, what they need to grow and develop well and become responsible adults.

“That is why UNICEF is making this call, particularly to Nigerian government at all levels, to prioritise children in their policies and programmes.

“Economic issues are important, but children issues are equally important.

“Parents and families are the first caregivers to children.

“They need to know and be educated on what is best for their children.

“How best to space their birth, how to ensure their children don’t get malnourished nor stunted, how to ensure they are well-fed including with rich breast milk, enrolled in schools at appropriate time, get the right immunisation, and support them optimally.

“And we can reach them using different approaches and in simple languages, they will understand.

“And that is why we appointed the four celebrities as our champions. They are known figures in the society. They are champions and authority in their respective fields. They have the influence as positive role models to many in the country. They will work as UNICEF Champions for a period of 12 months.

“So, their campaigns and advocacies should be able to make significant impact towards the wellbeing and development of Nigerian children.

“And the right to do all these by all of us, is now,” Munduate concluded.

In their separate remarks, the four celebrities acknowledged that most Nigerian children are, indeed, faced with many troubles that hinder their full growth and development.

They said many of the children don’t even survive five years, and many do find it extremely difficult to live normal life.

They said some are exposed to struggle right from the days of birth and die unfulfilled even when they grow to adulthood.

They, however, pointed out that even though they had, in a way before now, been advocating good and decent life for children in the country, they would now raise their voices louder in any way they could to ensure Nigerian children get a deserved attention, particularly from government at all levels.

Kate Henshaw, for example, explained that Nigerian goverment at all levels would need to wake up and do what expected of them to bring Nigerian children to the level they will be able to compete favourably with their peers, particularly in the developed countries.

She said adequate priority as regards their concerns is what required to aid their well-being and smooth development to adulthood.

She explained that she and her colleagues would not only double-up on their efforts but would also work individually and together to make the desired dream become a reality soonest in the country.

