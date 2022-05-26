Nigerian children deserve safe country ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his belief that Nigerian children deserve the best and a safe country where they can grow, make friends, interact and travel freely, and emerge as successful leaders in different fields of endeavour.

In a statement to mark this year’s Children’s Day, the President, on Thursday, celebrated with young Nigerians, pledging that his administration will continue to work hard to ensure that every child has access to education, which prepares them for a bright future.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser (Media & Publicity), President Buhari recognises the place of education in the development of every country and is committed to seeing a further significant reduction in the number of out-of-school children.

It said the President acknowledged that while education of the Nigerian child will remain on the front burner for this government, other issues – healthcare, protection from harm, drugs, cultism, child trafficking and abuse, domestic violence- are equally receiving needed attention from the government.

‘‘With our investments in infrastructure, youth development, education, Information and Communication Technology, Digital Economy, Culture, Arts and Entertainment in the last seven years, I believe we are laying a solid foundation for a better quality of life for future generations in the country,’’ the statement quoted him as saying.

