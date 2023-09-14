Some Nigerian celebrities have undergone cosmetic surgery to enhance their body shape. Here are 5 Nigerian celebrities, who have had liposuction or Brazillian Butt Lift (BBL) surgeries.

Blessing Ceo

Controversial relationship expert Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, just underwent liposuction and has taken the time to admit that it requires courage. Blessing Okoro claimed that she had always wanted to try liposuction and she did.

Mercy Eke

The BBNaija season four winner, Mercy Eke, stated that she underwent liposuction, transferring fat from one area of her body to her butt area. During one of her interviews with Taymesan on the podcast ‘Tea with Tay, Mercy Eke confirmed that the process was painful, and she would not do it again, even if offered a large sum of money.

Nengi Hampson

Another well-known person who revealed getting liposuction to enlarge her butt is reality TV star Nengi Hampson. In a post-BBNaija interview with Legit, Nengi acknowledged having the operation because she was self-conscious about her body and wanted to feel more confident.

Koko by Khloe





Khloe, a Big Brother Naija contestant, has frequently stated that she underwent a BBL because she detested her physical appearance. The reality TV star has been showing off her body since having BBL surgery.

Bobrisky

The Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju popularly known as Bobrisky has finally fulfilled his longtime dream to look feminine by undergoing Brazil Butt Lift surgery in the Dominican Republic.

He revealed a video of his successful Brazilian butt lift aftermath on his Instagram page on May 30, 2021.

