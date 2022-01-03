Nigerian Breweries sponsors concert to appreciate customers

As part of its customers relations, the Nigerian Breweries have sponsored concert featuring local artistes which thrilled Nigerians during the yuletide period.

The year 2021 might have come and gone, but the beautiful memories, fun and undiluted entertainment that characterized the month of December still linger in the hearts of Nigerians as the foremost brewing company, Nigerian Breweries, took the ambitious goal of supporting musical concerts that took place across the country from December 16 to 30, 2021.

The concerts sponsored by Nigerian Breweries include the Livespot X Festival which featured GenZ Republik, The Orange concert with Tems, the Savage Concert, PSquare, Wizkid and DJ Spinall that took place at Livespot Experience Centre, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos.

Other are the Flytime Festival with Neyo and Asa, Rhythm Unplugged, Wizkid and Davido set to take place at Eko Hotel, Lagos and Stacked December featuring Patoranking, Burna Boy, Wizkid and other talented artistes.

Speaking on the support for the musical concerts, Funso Ayeni, National Trade Marketing Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc said, “We are thrilled to have been a part of bringing to life concerts around the country this December.

“A major part of our mission at Nigerian Breweries is to bring happiness to our customers all over the country and the sponsorship of these concerts line up perfectly with this vision.

“As part of our sponsorships, Nigerian Breweries provided free drinks and played a crucial role in bringing several of these artistes to Lagos, and we are glad that through this sponsorship, Nigerians have been able to unwind and relieve the stress of the year,” he continued.

Nigerian Breweries Plc is a Nigeria-based brewing company. The Company is engaged in brewing, marketing and selling of lager, stout, non-alcoholic malt drinks and soft drinks.

