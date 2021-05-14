Nigerian Breweries Plc appoints Hans Essadi as new MD

The Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Hans Essaadi as the new Managing Director of the company with effect from July 31, 2021. He replaces current MD/CEO, Jordi Borrut Bel, who has completed his assignment in Nigeria and has been appointed as MD/CEO for HEINEKEN South Africa.

In a statement to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the board expressed its gratitude to Mr Bel, who successfully cemented the company’s position as the market leader in a challenging operating environment, and also steered the company through a turbulent period, caused by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by Sade Morgan, Nigerian Breweries Plc’s Corporate Affairs Director, the incoming MD, Hans Essaadi is the current Managing Director of Al-Haram Beverages, the Heineken Operating Company in Egypt.

He joined the HEINEKEN Group as a Sales representative in 1991 and rose through the ranks, assuming various senior roles within the Group in Sales, Export and Marketing.

He commenced his international career with HEINEKEN Puerto Rico as the Country Manager, and thereafter became the General Manager, Brau Union International (Austria). Before his current role in Egypt, he was General Manager, Siroco (the HEINEKEN Joint Venture with the Emirates in Dubai) and Managing Director, HEINEKEN Malaysia Berhad, a listed company in Malaysia.

