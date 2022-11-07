Nigerian Breweries adds ‘Zagg’ energy malt drink to its portfolio

By Rotimi Ige
Nigerian Breweries adds

Nigeria’s leading brewery, Nigerian Breweries in a press conference held on November 4 at its Iganmu office complex in Lagos, announced the addition of a new drink to its non-alcoholic portfolio, Zagg. The new addition is a malt-infused energy drink created for everyone who has an active lifestyle.

“Zagg was brewed to help the average Nigerian keep up with the demands of everyday life. Regardless of our professions, fields and interests, we all engage in high-energy activities, whether mental or physical,” said Elohor Olumide-Awe, the brand’s representative and Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic brands, Nigerian Breweries PLC at the press conference.

He continued, “Zagg was created to ensure that we can all keep our energy levels up as we tackle activities and challenges redolent of adulthood.

“Beyond being an energy booster, Zagg is also a challenge; a dare to be extraordinary and dynamic,” she stated. “It is quite rare to come across a malt-infused energy drink. We chose to make Zagg a fusion of ingredients that are normally brewed separately to show our consumers that they do not have to be one thing. They can be jacks of different trades and be masters of them all.”

Zagg was released into the market on Saturday, November 5 to consumers who are looking to fuel their energy. “Be sure to look out for the iconic thunderbolt in all the supermarkets and stores near you. We are ensuring widespread distribution of Zagg across the nation to make sure that nobody, no Nigerian is left out of the Zagg experience,” Olumide Awe said.

