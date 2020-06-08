Nigerian-born Olumayowa Adeyemi shot dead in Britain, police launch manhunt

The British Metropolitan Police on Monday began investigation and launched a manhunt for perpetrators following the shooting to death of a Nigerian citizen living in Britain, Olumayowa Adeyemi.

According to the Metropolitan Police on its website on Monday, Olumayowa Adeyemi who was born in 1999 was shot dead in Brackenfield Close, E5, Hackney, on Friday, June 5

It was gathered that policemen were called at 11.30 p.m. on Friday, 5 June, to reports of shots fired in Brackenfield Close, E5.

London Ambulance Service also attended and found Samson suffering gunshot injuries outside an address he had just left. Despite the efforts of medics and officers, he was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination revealed cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest.

The Metropolitan police said the murder is being investigated by Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector, Paul Considine, who spoke on the incident, said on the website: “Following initial enquiries we know that there were people in Brackenfield Close at the time of the shooting. I would urge those people, and anyone else who has information that could progress this investigation to get in contact immediately.

“This is a tragic incident that has resulted in the loss of a young man’s life and has left his family and friends devastated. If you can help us find those responsible, then please get in contact.”

Members of the public can now directly upload information and images to share with the investigation team via the Major Incident Public Portal here.

Also. Central East Borough Commander, Marcus Barnett, speaking on the incident, said: “We understand this is a concerning time for Hackney residents but please be assured we have increased our resources in the borough and are providing support to the investigation team.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim and his family during this devastating time for them.

“Get in touch with us if you see something or know something about a crime that has either happened or might potentially happen – your information can save lives.”

