Nigerian-born Dr. Margaret-Mary Wilson named new Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealth Group in US

A Nigerian-born medical doctor, Dr. Margaret-Mary Wilson, has been appointed as the new Chief Medical Officer of the UnitedHealth Group in the United States of America.

UnitedHealth Group is the largest health insurance company in the United States by net premiums, with market capitalisation of over $400.7 billion.

In this new position, Dr. Wilson is expected to oversee over 340,000 skilled medical experts and will lead the company’s clinical innovations, focusing particularly on improving health equity.

Dr. Wilson was admitted to the first medical school in West Africa, the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, in 1977 and graduated in 1983. After internship and youth service, she did postgraduate training in Internal Medicine at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, from 1985-1990.

She continued further training in United Kingdom from 1990 to 96 where she received her MRCP. She moved to the United States to continue her training in Internal Medicine at New York University Downtown Hospital from 1997 to 2000. She joined the faculty at St. Louis University School of Medicine as an Assistant Professor (2000-2005) and as an Associate Professor (2005-2006).

She joined the Gateway Medical Center at Granite City in Illinois as a Physician Advisor (2006-2008). In 2008, she joined the UnitedHealth Group as a Regional Medical Director.

Specifically, she focused on inpatient utilisation review, quality assurance, and cost-effective resource use. She coached facilities and providers on adherence to evidence-based clinical guidelines to ensure rapid recovery and optimal outcome.

Dr. Wilson found she was passionate about the work she was doing. She quickly grew fond of her newfound career and delved deeply into it. To fully expand into this horizon, she enrolled in the Executive MBA (Health management) programme at the Western Governors University (2012-2013).