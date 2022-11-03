Nigerian-born Amanda Azubuike becomes Brigadier-General in US Army

American female senior army officer of Nigerian descent, Amanda Azubuike, has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier general.

This was made known on Twitter by the Commanding General, United States Army Cadet Command, Maj. Gen. Antonio V. Munera.

While congratulating Amanda on her feat, Gen. Munera wrote: “Congratulations to USA CC’s newly promoted @dcg_armyrotc, Brig. Gen. Amanda Azubuike! Today, she received her 1st star from Gen. James Rainey, @armyfutures, during a ceremony with family, friends, & fellow community leaders.”

Amanda was born in London, United Kingdom, to Nigerian parents, and joined the US Army in 1994 where she rose to the position of an aviator after passing the Army Aviation Officer Basic Course.

She graduated from the University of Central Arkansas in December 1993 with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications.

She is however not the highest-ranking female in US Military as some media have reported.