Nigerian blogger, Naijaeverything dominates Snapchat with over 180,000 followers

Nigeria’s most influential blogger, NAIJAEVERYTHING, is making major waves on Snapchat. Known for his dominance on various social media platforms, the prominent blogger has now extended his online empire to Snapchat, amassing a staggering 180,000+ followers since launching the account in May 2023.

Initially starting with a modest following, NAIJAEVERYTHING’s Snapchat handle, @naija3v3rything, has quickly grown into one of the most followed blog-style accounts in Nigeria. His unique blend of entertainment, celebrity news, pop culture updates, and humorous takes has made his profile a go-to spot for thousands of Nigerian youths and digital enthusiasts.

According to reports from META AI, the blogger earns upwards of $28,000 on some months across his various social media platforms and Snapchat is fast becoming a major source of that income. With its interactive tools and highly engaged user base, the platform has allowed him to connect more personally with fans while also capitalizing on monetization features like Spotlight and ad revenues.

Beyond the numbers, NAIJAEVERYTHING’s Snapchat is a vibrant community. From behind-the-scenes moments to unfiltered commentary, his followers tune in daily for real-time content that’s both relatable and engaging. Unlike traditional blogs, his snaps are direct and conversational, making fans feel like they’re a part of his everyday life.

The blogger’s rise on Snapchat signals a broader shift in how Nigerian content creators are leveraging emerging platforms. With short-form video and ephemeral content gaining popularity, creators like NAIJAEVERYTHING are adapting fast, and in the process, redefining digital influence in Nigeria.

As Snapchat continues to grow in the country, it’s clear that NAIJAEVERYTHING is not just riding the wave, he’s helping lead it. Whether you’re looking for the latest gist or simply want to connect with one of Nigeria’s top digital personalities, his page is one to follow.

