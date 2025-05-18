Nigerian aviators set to host IFAIMA World Conference

The stage is now set for the IFAIMA World Conference, scheduled to hold from May 27 to 29, 2025, at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

According to Kabir Yahaya Gusau, Chairman Local Organising Committee (Abuja 2025), the conference is expected to bring together 250 to 270 participants from across the globe to discuss new developments and innovations in Aeronautical Information Management.

The conference, themed “Innovating for the Future of Aeronautical Information Management,” aims to promote and maintain a safe, orderly, and expeditious flow of air traffic throughout the world.

Gusau said it will also facilitate coordination and collaboration between organizations and IFAIMA to better meet their information management requirements.

He expressed gratitude to the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for being supportive

Aviation agencies, including the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and the Nigerian Immigration Service, were also commended for their support and assistance in hosting the conference.

“The Nigerian Immigration Service has made it easy for participants to obtain visas, and arrangements have been made for transportation from Abuja and Lagos airports to the conference venue,” Gusau says.

He stressed that the conference is expected to address challenges and issues arising from the transition of Federal Information Service to the broader concept of Aeronautical Information Management.

Gusau noted that the conference is not just for aviation professionals but for Nigeria as a whole, as he expressed pride in being a Nigerian.

He urged Nigerians to collaborate with international participants to exchange ideas and learn from each other in the course of the conference

The conference will feature presentations, discussions, and networking opportunities for participants to share their experiences and expertise in Aeronautical Information Management.

With the preparations almost complete, the stage is set for a successful conference that will promote innovation and collaboration in the aviation industry

Meanwhile, the President of International Federation of Aeronautical Information Management Association (IFAIMA), Ms Funmi Adeyemi, has also affirmed that Nigeria is adequately prepared to host the delegates from all over the world in Abuja at the 2025 IFAIMA conference

Speaking with journalists in Lagos on the preparation for the first-ever international conference holding in this part of the world, tagged ‘Abuja 2025’, Adeyemi said, all hands were on deck to ensure a huge success of the event scheduled for 27 to 29 May.

According to the IFAIMA President, this will be the first time the conference will be held in the Western and Central African (WACAF) region, adding, that the minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Mr Festus Keyamo and other aviation agency’s chiefs have been very supportive.

Ms Adeyemi thanked the management of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency for enabling them to achieve the certification Quality Management Service (QMS) and AIS last year, which is one of the steps from transiting from AIS to AIM and appreciated all her colleagues that made it possible working under pressure to with high work load

She noted that the use of manuals was outdated especially in an era where every system has been digitalised

According to the IFAIMA boss, countries have embraced System Wide Information Management (SWIM) to ease their jobs and called for the fast tracking of the AIM projects process

On the MoU signed between IFAIMA and other bodies, the IFAIMA boss said it was aimed at solidifying their commitment to collaboration and to foster a shared vision for advancing aviation safety.