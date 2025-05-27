Nigerian aviation lifts as global IFAIMA conference kicks off in Abuja

The Nigerian aviation industry is abuzz with excitement as the country commences the hosting of the prestigious International Federation of Aeronautical Information Management Association (IFAIMA) World Conference.

The event which kicked off Tuesday, at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, promises to be a groundbreaking conference, bringing together about 270 participants from across the globe.

Themed “Innovating for the Future of Aeronautical Information Management,” the conference is programmed to promote and maintain a safe, orderly, and expeditious flow of air traffic throughout the world.

The global event features presentations, discussions, and networking opportunities for participants to share their experiences and expertise in Aeronautical Information Management (AIM).

According to Kabir Yahaya Gusau, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, the conference is poised to facilitate coordination and collaboration between organizations and IFAIMA to better meet their information management requirements.

He expressed gratitude to the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), and other aviation agencies for their support and assistance in hosting the conference.

IFAIMA President, Ms. Funmi Adeyemi, affirmed that the delegates from all over the world would be well taken care of while the conference would achieve its full objectives, all packaged towards elevating information dissemination strategies in the sector.

She thanked the management of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and particularly the Managing Director, Umar Farouk, for enabling them to achieve the certification of Quality Management Service (QMS) and AIS last year, which is one of the steps from transiting from AIS to AIM.

She also applauded the NAMA boss for supporting the conference.

The conference is aimed to address the challenges and issues arising from the transition of Federal Information Service to the broader concept of Aeronautical Information Management.

It is also directed to provide a platform for Nigerian aviators to collaborate with international participants and exchange ideas on the state of the aviation industry in their various countries.

The conference will further focus on innovative approaches to Aeronautical Information Management, including the use of System Wide Information Management (SWIM) to ease jobs.

Participants have the unfettered opportunity to network with industry experts and share their experiences and expertise in Aeronautical Information Management.

The event is also designed to promote aviation safety by fostering a shared vision for advancing aviation safety through collaboration and innovation.

It is also expected to be a huge success, with the delegates coming together to share their knowledge and expertise.

According to Festus Keyamo in his opening speech, the event is a testament to Nigeria’s growing reputation as a major player in the global aviation industry.

He said with the opening of the conference, the stage is already set for a successful conference that will promote innovation and collaboration in the aviation industry.

According to the organisers, the event promises to be an engaging time that would elevate the scores of delegates in the course of going about their job after the conference.

