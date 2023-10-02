An elder of the Ahun Ekiti Community in Ekiti, Omo Oba Emmanuel Ajewole is a set to launch a book titled ‘ The Cradle of Efon: How Ahun became A Recognised Autonomous City At Last!’

Emmanuel, while speaking with journalists on Monday in Lagos, said his father used to tell him their history while growing up and he was interested in telling the world at some point in the future.

Omo Oba stated that the agitation for the autonomy and recognition of Ahun as an Autonomous City which started between 2005 and 2009 gave birth to a fresh drive and desire to put the history together.

He noted that the book took him and his team 15yrs putting together the FACTS contained in the book.

According to him, he chose this time to release the book because Nigeria is in a celebration mode and Ahun Ekiti marks her first year anniversary of becoming a recognised autonomous City in Efon local government.

The Elder explained that Ahun was not recognised in Ekiti as a seperate entity, likening the situation to Nigeria in 1960.

He further stated that some of the facts in the book were what was presented to the State Government while demanding for the autonomy and recognition of Ahun.

