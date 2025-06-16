Nigerian author launches book on emotional intelligence

An author, Dr John Asiegbu, on Saturday launched a book on emotional intelligence titled The EQ Edge.

In his remarks, the author explained that emotional intelligence is the ability to understand and manage your own emotions in positive ways to relieve stress and communicate effectively.

According to him, with emotional intelligence, one has 60 percent of assurance on success.

The publication noted that only about 36% of people worldwide are emotionally intelligent.

“The book, The EQ Edge, talks about emotional intelligence, the ability to understand and manage your own emotions in positive ways to relieve your own emotions in positive ways to relieve stress and communicate effectively.”

Asiegbu, who is recognised as Africa’s leading emotional intelligence expert, noted that emotional intelligence accounts for over 60 percent of personal and professional achievement.

“If one is an engineer, for example, you only need about 25% of technical ability but need a 75% of human interactive ability to succeed on any job.

“With emotional intelligence one has 60 percent of assurance on success. Research revealed that only about 36% of people worldwide are emotionally intelligent.

“About 10 years we are not used to hearing about people committing suicide unlike nowadays. The demand for EQ skills is likely to grow by 6 times in the next 3–5 years.

“Chapter two of the book thought how to express feelings, another chapter talks about you being acquainted with your strength and weaknesses, while another chapter in the book talks about how to put yourself in people’s shoes, and another talks about when you respond before thinking, how you respond, and how to balance your emotional brain and your thinking brain.”

In his remarks, the chief launcher at the event, Commandant Sunday Oguntade (rtd), stated that the book x-rays issues concerning emotional intelligence and life in general, diagnoses and also proffers solutions.

Oguntade, who was represented by Bola Johnson, further stated that it is “a minor and map of how we impact presence and how we impair relationship.”

He, however, stated that the book will help anyone who is suffering from depression.

“This book create emotional lead to transform classrooms into an emotional learning environment and will also help anyone who is suffering from depression.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE