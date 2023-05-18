Emmanuel Ineh, a long and triple jumper from Nigeria, has been detained by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department in the United States while rape-related investigation is conducted.

The athlete, a former University of Alabama student, has reportedly been charged with first-degree rape after being detained in Tuscaloosa for repeated sexual assaults.

“Emmanuel Ineh is charged with rape, 1st degree, after an alleged victim came forward. Police say another victim from years earlier has since come forward, and they believe there may be others,” a media report states.

This is not the first time the athlete will be arrested for crime-related issues, as in November 2022, he was arrested alongside four other athletes for being found guilty of internet fraud and was on the verge of facing a 24-year imprisonment.

With a possible punishment of 10 years in jail, Ineh and the other athletes were due to be sentenced in February. At the request of his counsel, Ineh’s sentencing was postponed.

