Nigerian artistes put Afrobeats on world map — Eli Marliq

Nigerian rising star, Mrakpor Thomas Ovie, popularly known as Eli Marliq, has stated that Nigeria music industry has experienced significant growth and laid down golden opportunities for fast-rising stars.

According to the rising star, Nigerian music can be regarded as a great force that has paved the way for Afroabest in the western world that he as a Nigerian artist and other fast-rising artists are proud of.

Eli Marliq acknowledged the synergy of notable Nigerian artists in the industry, and how veteran artists have made it to global map through their hard work and dexterity.

He added that the Nigerian music industry is growing nicely and gaining the well deserved global realization and attention with the help of veterans in the industry that has pushed Nigeria music to gaining a place on the map of acceptance and recognition.

The Delta State indigene, Eli Marliq also revealed that his musical skill is a developmental string that is shaped by constant and incessant rap and musical performances in churches as a child. His musical performances earned him recognition and thrust ahead his name in other churches.

According to him, his music is influenced by popular artists in Nigeria and on diaspora like Burna Boy, Timaya, Patoranking, and Popcaan.

