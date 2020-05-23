Nigerian artistes are making us proud in Dubai – Lanre Typical

Dubai-based top-notch, award-winning Nigerian entertainment executive/promoter, Lanre Typical who promotes the talents and outstanding individuals in the Nigerian/African entertainment industry, bringing A-class artistes from Africa on monthly basis for the nightlife experiences to Africans based in Dubai and in the entire Gulf region has given thumps up to Nigerian artistes.

Speaking with Tribune Online on Saturday, the show promoter born Azeez Olanrewaju Adenekan, disclosed that Nigerian music has been showing up in the Gulf State for a long time but nonetheless agreed that some are doing better than others.

“Many Nigerian artistes have been holding their own here. I think my list is endless but I want to give props to every Nigerian artiste making us proud both home and internationally, but the likes of Burna Boy, Zlatan, Naira Marley, Wizkid and Davido are at the forefront. These five artistes are currently putting Nigeria on the world’s map that any others,” he said.

Speaking further, the Computer Science graduate of Lagos State University reminisced how he was able to sell Nigerian music to the United Arab Emirates audience.

“I came to Dubai for vacation and decided to reside here after seeing so many opportunities. Nigerian entertainment wasn’t so strong when I came to Dubai about 7 years ago. I visited the first club where Nigerians hang out and the music wasn’t good, so I met with the manager and gave him couple of advice on how to make it better.

”Then I was called by the club management the same week for a meeting. After taking my advice which worked for them they told me they would like to work with me and I accepted and that’s how it all started. They were paying me weekly for publicity and promotions which was a good pay and I felt there’s more to gain than lose, so I decided to stay. Afrobeats is one of the biggest genres in the world right now.

”It’s loved by all and now widely accepted. All clubs rock to it here in Dubai. Every club has or wants an Afrobeat night which they were not proud of few years back, Afrobeats has taken over all clubs in Dubai. I can remember few years back, Nigerian music was accepted by selected few, but today it has been accepted by everyone. I feel if there is consistency it will remain in the mainstream for a long time to come,” he stated emphatically.

In 2019 alone, Lanre Typical, who is also the CEO of TypicalNaija.ng, a blog known for fashion and music distribution brought over 30 Nigerian artistes to Dubai and the list includes the likes of Zlatan, 9ice, Peruzzi, Harrysong, Slimcase, Reminisce, Qdot and many others. His exploits earned him Scream All The Way’s Showbiz Promoter of the Year award as well as MAYA Awards Africa’s Show Promoter of the Year Award in 2019.

