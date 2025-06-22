Nigerian Army urges training institutions on conduct of relevant, adaptive, mission-focused courses

The Chief of Training of the Army, Major General Abubakar Ndalolo, has urged Nigerian Army training institutions to prioritise the conduct of courses that are relevant, adaptive, and mission-focused to effectively address contemporary operational challenges.

Maj Gen Ndalolo made the call during the week-long Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA) 2025 Mid-Year Courses Appraisal Conference for Nigerian Army Training Institutions and formation training schools. The event was held from Wednesday, 18 June to Saturday, 21 June 2025 at the Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army auditorium in Minna, Niger State.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army, Lt Col Sani Uba.

According to the statement, Maj Gen Ndalolo, in his opening remarks, emphasised the essence of the conference, which was to collectively assess the conduct and impact of courses across NA training institutions during the first half of the year, reflect on implementation gaps, and align with emerging operational demands and challenges.

It explained that the Chief of Army Training, who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Training (Army), Courses and Examination, Maj Gen Ayoola Aboaba, reassured that the Army Headquarters Department of Training remains steadfast in facilitating the conduct of courses that are relevant, adaptive, and mission-focused to fight the contemporary operational challenges facing the nation.

According to him, the ultimate objective of training remains to produce competent, confident, and mission-ready officers and soldiers for the Nigerian Army.

It added that in his closing remarks, Ndalolo restated the commitment of Army Headquarters to the training of NA personnel to combat the current security challenges in line with the approved 2025 training directives.

He commended participants for displaying a high level of professionalism in advancing improved training activities for the NA Training Schools within the past six months.

It further explained that, earlier in his welcome address, the Commander TRADOC NA, Maj Gen Kevin Aligbe, stated that the conference provided the opportunity to assess progress made and proffer solutions to challenges faced by NA schools and formation training schools during the six-month training period.

According to it, Maj Gen Aligbe said the conference was in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s Command Philosophy, which is to “To Consolidate the Transformation of the NA Towards Bequeathing a Well-Motivated and Combat-Ready Force that can Effectively Discharge its Constitutional Responsibilities Within a Joint and Multi-Agency Environment”.

It added that Maj Gen Aligbe, who was represented by the Chief of Research, Development, Test and Evaluation TRADOC NA, Maj Gen Aminu Chinade, said the appraisal focused on compliance with and implementation of courses approved for the training institutions, highlighting the challenges encountered and proposing mitigation measures where implementation requires adjustment to conform with NA Training directives for 2025.

It further explained that in his closing remarks, he stated that the objective of the conference had been achieved, informing training institutions that the suggestions and updates presented by deputy commandants and directors of studies of various institutions have assisted TRADOC NA in rationalising the courses to be conducted in the third and fourth quarters of 2025 to achieve its statutory responsibilities.

Maj Gen Aligbe reiterated that NA training institutions remain key to capacity building and the development of NA personnel towards ensuring a high level of professionalism in fulfilling constitutional responsibilities.

He further urged the NA training schools to remain resolute in the pursuit of excellence.

The Commander TRADOC NA also reminded participants of the forthcoming Combat Arms, Combat Support Arms, and Combat Service Arms Field Training Exercise (EXERCISE MUGUN BUGU 2025), scheduled to be conducted towards the end of the year.

