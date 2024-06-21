The Nigerian Army (NA) on Thursday unveiled two newly acquired brand-new helicopters, marking a major milestone in the activation of its aviation capabilities.

The delivery which is the first batch landed at the Nigeria Police Air Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 4:40 pm to the waiting hands top Offices led by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja

Speaking at the occasion, the COAS highlighted the significant milestone in the NA’s aviation journey, acknowledging the visionaries who dared to dream and conceptualise the initiative.

The COAS traced the journey back to 2014 when the former COAS, Lieutenant General KTJ Minimah, established the NA Aviation Coordination Office with a 10-year implementation plan.

He expressed gratitude to all predecessors, military personnel, government officials, and administrations since 2014, including former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan, Mohammadu Buhari, and Pre6 Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for their support and funding.

The COAS also acknowledged the encouragement and support from sister services like the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian, Navy, and the Nigeria Police.

While recognizing the NA’s newcomer status in aviation, expressing a commitment to learning and enhancing operational successes the COAS thanked the National Assembly, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, Chief of Defence Staff, fellow service chiefs, and all Nigerians for their support, and reaffirmed the NA’s dedication to serving the nation and creating an enabling environment for economic prosperity.

Earlier, the Coordinator of Nigerian Army Aviation, Brigadier General Musa Alkali, had noted that the acquisition of the advanced platforms was in line with the COAS vision to transform the Nigerian Army into a Highly Motivated and Well-trained and equipped force.

He acknowledged the collective commitment to advancing national security and praised the tireless efforts of those involved in the project.

ALSO READ: Impending heavy rain, flooding to hit Lagos, Oyo, Osun, 10 others

The new air platforms known as Bell UH1-H would significantly enhance the NA’s reconnaissance, surveillance, and air mobility capabilities, boosting operational effectiveness.

The Coordinator expressed the NA’s commitment to protecting and serving with honour and distinction, adding that the acquisition marks a new chapter in the NA’s operational readiness.

The ceremony highlighted the importance of continuous training and development for personnel to maximize the potential of the new assets and set new standards of excellence in military aviation.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE