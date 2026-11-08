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Nigerian Army restores hacked official X, resumes regular updates

Jacob Segun Olatunji
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The Nigerian Army high command on Sunday announced the full restoration of its official X (formerly Twitter) account, @HQNigerianArmy, which was compromised on August 29, 2026.

In a statement made available to defence correspondents in Abuja, the Spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Col Appolonia Anele, said the account had been secured, with administrative control fully reinstated, paving the way for the resumption of regular updates on the Army’s activities, operations, achievements and institutional developments.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that our official X (formerly Twitter) account, @HQNigerianArmy, has been successfully restored following efforts to resolve the unauthorised access reported on August 29, 2026.

“The account is now secured, with administrative control fully reinstated, paving the way for the resumption of regular updates on the Nigerian Army’s activities, operations, achievements and institutional developments.

“The successful recovery underscores the Nigerian Army’s commitment to safeguarding its digital communication platforms, protecting the integrity of information and ensuring the continued use of credible and secure channels for public engagement.

“We appreciate the understanding, patience and support of Nigerians, members of the media and other stakeholders throughout the period the account was inaccessible.

“We also acknowledge their cooperation in sustaining access to credible information through our alternative official communication platforms during the period.”

The Army urged members of the public to reconnect with and follow its restored official X account, @HQNigerianArmy, for timely, authentic and verified information on its activities and developments.

The statement reaffirmed that the Nigerian Army remained committed to transparent and effective strategic communication, sustained public engagement and strengthening the bond of trust between the military and the Nigerian people.

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