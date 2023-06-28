The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Maj-Gen T A Lagbaja has again assured the Nation of the full determination of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to restore peace and security across Nigeria as mandated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Army Chief gave the assurance in Abuja while briefing Defence Correspondents on the activities marking the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2023 holding from 1-6 July 2023 to celebrate Nigerian Army’s achievements in Ibadan, Oyo.

Gen Lagbaja who was presented by the Chief of Special Services and Programme, (Army), Major General Emeka Onumajuru, assured the nation that there was no cause for concern over security issues

According to the Army Chief, ” It is pertinent to acknowledge the long-existing partnership you have with the Nigerian Army, which has enhanced its operations in recent times. I, therefore, assure you of the commitment of the Nigerian Army to work assiduously in synergy with sister services and security agencies in discharging its assigned duties professionally, putting the national interest above any personal gains or consideration.

“I urge you to partner with us to restore peace and security across the length and breadth of our beloved nation.”

He stated that this year’s NADCEL holding at the ancient city of Ibadan would offer the Nigerian Army an opportunity to take stock, assess its performances, interface with the public, and set goals for continued professional growth.

According to him, “This will enable the Nigerian Army to better perform its constitutional roles and also compete favourably with other armies around the globe.

“It will also showcase the Army’s operational activities as well as its transformational strides in innovation, research and development, civil-military relations, and technological advancement.”

The COAS revealed that the Nigerian Army had evolved over 160 years, and had gone through different phases of growth and development.

He expressed delight in being privileged to be the Chief of Army Staff at a time when the Nigerian Army is celebrating its 160th year.

The Army Chief disclosed that this year’s celebration would also showcase the Army’s operational activities as well as its transformational strides in innovation, research and development, civil-military relations, and technological advancement.





According to him, the celebration is also aimed at projecting the Army as an instrument of national unity and development as well as highlighting its capabilities.

NADCEL, he added is held annually on 6 July to commemorate the day the Nigerian Civil War broke out.

“According to him, “It also marks the day the very first shot of the war was fired at Garkem in the present-day Cross River State. The date is set aside by the Nigerian Army to remind us about our past and the need to address our problems peacefully rather than resorting to arms. It also reminds us of the slogan, ‘No victor, no vanquished’, the slogan that emphasizes our unity in diversity, the love we share in diversity, and brotherhood in diversity.”

The theme of the NADCEL 2023 is “Sound Administration as a Panacea for Effective Military Operations”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE