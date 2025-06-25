Nigerian Army most tested in Africa — Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central lawmaker, has defended the Nigerian Army’s combat effectiveness, arguing that its nearly two decades of continuous engagement against “local and foreign-backed terrorists” makes it the most tested military on the African continent.

In his post on X handle, Senator Sani asserted, “Nigerian Army has been combatting local and foreign-backed terrorists for nearly two decades. There is no military in the continent that has been tested and stretched through this experience.”

He further contended that if the Nigerian Army were adequately resourced with all their requests, their performance would have been even better with the fact that are the most tested.

“If our Army were given all they requested, they would have done better,” Sani wrote, implying that resource limitations have hindered their full potential.

Drawing a comparison, Sani challenged the higher rankings of some other African militaries, stating, “Egypt and Algerian military rated above Nigeria have not fought any battle in the last 3 decades.”

