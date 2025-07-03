Nigerian Army marks 162 years of service, unfolds activities for NADCEL 2025

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Olufemi Oloyede, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to protecting all Nigerians against internal and external aggression, as part of its sacred duty and constitutional responsibility.

Gen. Oloyede gave the assurance at a press briefing to mark the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2025 and its 162nd anniversary in Abuja.

The COAS, who was represented by the Army Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Major General G.U. Chibuisi, disclosed that the Nigerian Army was “celebrating 162 years of service to the nation, which is over a century and a half of selfless dedication to duty, patriotism, loyalty, and commitment to protecting our families, friends, compatriots, and, above all, safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of our beloved country.”

While highlighting the Army’s rich history, the COAS noted that the Nigerian Army had weathered multiple national and global challenges, from participation in the World Wars and the Nigerian Civil War to ongoing counterterrorism operations and internal security engagements.

According to him, “This year, the Nigerian Army is celebrating 162 years of service to our great nation, Nigeria. That is over a century and a half of selfless dedication to duty, patriotism, loyalty, and commitment to protecting our families, friends, compatriots, and, above all, safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of our beloved country.”

In line with this year’s theme, “Developing the Soldier First Concept: Imperative for the Nigerian Army’s Transformation Drive”, the Nigerian Army aims to spotlight its focus on personnel welfare, innovation, and technological advancement.

“The Nigerian Army, as an instrument of national unity, integration, and development, has made significant strides in innovation, research and development, civil-military relations, and technological advancement to better equip the soldier to carry out his constitutional responsibilities,” he added.

Activities already underway include special Jumat prayers and interdenominational church services, while upcoming events include the commissioning of civil-military cooperation projects across Kaduna State, a golf tournament, a free medical outreach, and public speaking engagements in secondary schools across Nigerian Army formations.

He added that on July 5, the Nigerian Defence Academy will host a public lecture on topical issues, followed by an awards ceremony for the 2nd COAS Annual Literary Competition and a gala night for personnel.

The COAS further explained that the celebration would conclude on July 6 with a military parade, an equipment display, and the presentation of the COAS Commendation Awards to deserving personnel.

General Oloyede commended the media for their consistent support and reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to collaboration with journalists, security stakeholders, and citizens.

