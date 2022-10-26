Nigerian Army launches end of year operations in Rivers

The Nigerian Army has launched its end of year operations code named “Exercise Enduring Peace, Exercise Golden Dawn and Exercise Still Waters” in Rivers State, with a charge by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Farouk Yahaya, on security operatives to be dogged in the fight against oil theft, pipeline vandalism, kidnapping and other sundry crimes.

He described as disheartening the colossal waste oil theft had caused the country.

The three exercises would run concurrently with Headquarters Nigerian Army in charge of Exercise Enduring Peace to cover all the states in the North-West zone of the country as 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu engages in Exercise Golden Dawn, covering states in the South-East, while 6, 2 and 81 Divisions, Nigerian Army, embark on Exercise Still Waters to cover all the states in the South-South and South-West zones.

While flagging off the exercises in Ahoada, Rivers State, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Yahaya, who expressed displeasure over the challenge of oil bunkering, especially within the Niger Delta region, directed that all structures used for theft should be dismantled.

He noted that it was strategic launching the operations towards the Yuletide season to ensure a secure environment towards the end of the year, extending into 2023 general election.

“As you all know, the Nigerian Army is engaged in operations across the country for which, despite some environmental and belligerent peculiarities, we have continued to record successes.

“The exercises are therefore designed to complement and exploit these successes.

“I am particularly delighted to see the remarkable turnout of sister services and other paramilitary agencies who would be playing their core roles during the exercises,” Yahaya said.

The Chief of Army Staff told participating troops to remain apolitical and carry out their assignments as professionals.

While giving assurance of provision of logistics needed for the operation, Yahaya warned that anyone who derails will be punished.

Similarly, the Head of Operations, Nigerian Army, Major-General Tunde Akinjobi, who revealed that participants were already prepared for the task ahead, solicited support from the communities.

Earlier in his address, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Olufemi Oluyede, expressed optimism that the exercises, which would be done in collaboration with sister security agencies, would provide a veritable training platform.

Oluyede maintained that the exercise would guarantee adequate peace and security in the country.

Present at the event were top military hierarchy, heads of other security agencies and traditional rulers.