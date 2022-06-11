Nigerian Army holds 2022 second-quarter conference in Abuja

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Army 2022 second-quarter conference

The Nigerian Army (NA) is scheduled to commence the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Second Quarter Conference 2022 from Monday, June 13 to Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement made available to news in Abuja by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu.

According to the statement, the five-day conference would afford the service the opportunity to re-appraise its administrative activities in the past three months and retrospectively evaluate all ongoing Nigerian Army operational engagements nationwide, with a view to making projections for the next quarter.

It exploded that “the conference will also provide a platform for the COAS to effectively interact with Field Commanders. This engagement will cover a wide range of activities, including training, operations, administration and logistics.

According to it, the COAS, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya is expected to declare the event open on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, after which, there will be a series of briefs and presentations.

“Expectedly, participants at the conference will include Principal Staff Officers, Corps Commanders, Operational Commanders amongst others.”


YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Nigerian Army holds 2022 second-quarter conference in Abuja

Nigerian Army holds 2022 second-quarter conference in Abuja

USA based company is currently accepting Nigerian partners, the goal is simple, to show you how to earn US Dollars from the comfort of your home. You will be guided on how to earn as much as $3000 to $5000 monthly (₦1.8 million to ₦3 million). Step by step assistance provided. Click here to start.

You might also like
Latest News

Cross River Assembly is null, void ― PDP guber candidate

Latest News

Ebonyi 2023: PDP’s defeat will be self-inflicted, AEISCID tells Ayu

Latest News

Gunmen kill secondary school student, injure three others in Plateau

Latest News

Adopt multi-pronged approach to tackle insecurity, HDAN tells govts

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More