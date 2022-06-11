The Nigerian Army (NA) is scheduled to commence the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Second Quarter Conference 2022 from Monday, June 13 to Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement made available to news in Abuja by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu.

According to the statement, the five-day conference would afford the service the opportunity to re-appraise its administrative activities in the past three months and retrospectively evaluate all ongoing Nigerian Army operational engagements nationwide, with a view to making projections for the next quarter.

It exploded that “the conference will also provide a platform for the COAS to effectively interact with Field Commanders. This engagement will cover a wide range of activities, including training, operations, administration and logistics.

According to it, the COAS, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya is expected to declare the event open on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, after which, there will be a series of briefs and presentations.

“Expectedly, participants at the conference will include Principal Staff Officers, Corps Commanders, Operational Commanders amongst others.”





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Nigerian Army holds 2022 second-quarter conference in Abuja

Nigerian Army holds 2022 second-quarter conference in Abuja