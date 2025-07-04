Nigerian Army conducts free medical outreach in Sokoto community

As part of activities marking the 2025 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), the Headquarters of the 8 Division, Nigerian Army, has provided a free medical outreach to residents of the Balle community in Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The one-day medical exercise, held on July 3, 2025, was aimed at improving access to healthcare in underserved communities and fostering stronger civil-military relations within the 8 Division and Sector 2 Joint Task Force Operation Hadarin Daji (FANSAN YAMMA) Area of Responsibility.

Representing the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander Sector 2, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, was Colonel Mohammed Umar, Commander, Defence Headquarters Special Operations. He noted that the outreach was part of the Army’s efforts to give back to the community while commemorating NADCEL 2025.

“This outreach is designed to help address pressing health concerns in Balle and neighbouring communities. We are offering free medical consultations, treatment, and drugs to vulnerable groups including women, children, and the elderly,” he said.

Colonel Umar emphasised the Army’s continued dedication to safeguarding lives and property, urging residents to cooperate with the military and other security agencies in the collective pursuit of peace and stability in the area.

Responding on behalf of the Balle community, the District Head, Alhaji Abdulrahman Usman, commended the Army for its humanitarian gesture, describing the intervention as timely and impactful.

“This is a clear demonstration of the Nigerian Army’s concern for the well-being of our people. We deeply appreciate the support, which reinforces the bond between the military and the civil populace,” he said.

Usman also prayed for divine protection and continued success for the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in their efforts to restore lasting peace across the nation.

The medical outreach in Sokoto is one of several community-focused initiatives lined up by the Nigerian Army as part of this year’s NADCEL activities, underscoring its dual role in both national defence and humanitarian support.

