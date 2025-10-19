Nigerian Army charges traditional rulers to partner with security agencies

The Nigerian Army had advised traditional rulers and other community leaders to partner with security agencies in combating insecurity in their domains.

The Special Guest of Honour, Major Gen. Obinna Ajunwa, gave the advice during the Nigerian Army Stakeholders Engagement Forum held in Owerri, Imo State.

The event is aimed at engaging communities in the state on how to effectively participate in combating security challenges in their immediate environment.

Ajunwa, in his opening remarks, urged the stakeholder to be cautious of activities capable of causing a security breach in their localities.

He noted that the Nigerian Army has put in its best in ensuring that communities in the southeast region are violence-free, adding that the Army, through efforts of its Imo Command, 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, has been able to tame the tide of violent crimes in some Local Government Areas of the State.

He said the summit is in line with the policies of the Chief of Army staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, to create a harmonious relationship between the Army and the civilian populace, hence the theme of the summit, “Taking The Nigerian Army To The Communities”.

The guest speaker, Brig. Gen. G. O. Anyalemechi, rtd, in his presentation, described it as unfortunate that after the Nigeria-Biafra civil war, the civilian society erroneously started seeing the army as enemies.

Gen. Anyalemechi explained that the Army is regarded as a symbol of strength and honour of its country and will always operate in that light.

He maintained that a good civilian-military relationship is handmaid and produces progressive governance, maintaining that the civilian populace should take responsibility for helping the Nigerian Army in the fight against insecurity by providing them with reliable information.

Also speaking at the forum and the President of Orluzurume Youth Assembly, OYA, Prince Izunna Obiefule, in his speech, commended the military for initiating the programme.

He regretted that the insecurity situations in the state and other parts of the Southeast were mainly provoked by poor leadership, marginalisation and unpatriotism.

Obiefule said if those who command political and economic authority in the country shun greed and corruption, insecurity could not have been the bane of the Nigerian nation.

He said: “The fight against insecurity should start with good governance. Misgovernance sparks crime and violence. While employing democratic governance, rulers should liaise with the Ezes and other relevant bodies in the communities to form local vigilante that only consists of the indigenes to nip insecurity in the bud.

The event, attended by various stakeholders in the state including traditional rulers, government officials, religious leaders, and youth representatives, among others, was aimed at fostering a healthy relationship between the Army and civilian society while ensuring peace and orderliness.

