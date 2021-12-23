Nigerian Armed Forces get new generals, others in massive promotions

The High Command of the Military has approved mass promotions of Senior officers in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

While the Army Council approved the promotion of 117 comprising 41 Brigadier Generals to the rank of Major General and 76 Colonels elevated to the rank of Brigadier General, the Air Force Council (AFC approved the promotion of a total of 60 senior officers comprising 29 Air Vice Marshals (AVMs) and 31 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the Navy Board approved the promotion of 56 naval officers .

According to a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.a total of 117senior personnel were approved for promotion on Tuesday,

Amongst those promoted to the rank of Major General are Brigadier General AA Eyitayo, Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division/ JTF North East Operation HADIN KAI Maiduguri, Borno State, Brigadier General CU Onwunle Director, Directorate of Army Data Processing Lagos, Brigadier General M Danmadami Research Fellow/Subject Expert, Indian Sub-Continental at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja, Brigadier General OJ Akpor, Director Military Training Nigerian Defence Academy, Brigadier General UT Musa of the Department of Administration Army Headquarters Abuja,

Others are Brigadier General V Ebhaleme of Defence Space Administration Abuja, Brigadier General LT Omoniyi of Department of Civil-Military Affairs Abuja and Brigadier General NU Muktar Acting Director of Procurement at the Office of the Chief of Army Staff, Army Headquarters Abuja amongst others.

Those promoted to Brigadier General include, Colonel O Adegbe Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Minna, Colonel AA Babalola Headquarters 3 Division, Colonel NN Orok of Defence Headquarters, Colonel MO Ibrahim Army War College Nigeria, Col BO Omopariola Commander 25 Task Force Brigade, Colonel UV Unachukwu Army War College Nigeria, Colonel OAO Ojo Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals Lagos and Col HI Dasuki of the Forward Operating Base, Ngamdu, Borno State amongst others

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya congratulated all the promoted officers and their families, and urged them to redouble their effort to justify the confidence reposed in them by the NA

From the Nigerian Air Force Council (AFC) a total of 60 senior officers comprising 29 Air Vice Marshals (AVMs) and 31 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) were prompted to the next higher ranks.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said that the Council also approved the concessional commission of an Air Warrant Officer (AWO) and 5 Master Warrant Officers (MWO) to the rank of Flight Lieutenant.

The concessional commission is usually reserved for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) at the twilight of their career years in reward for hard work and in recognition of meritorious service to the Nation.

Air Commodore Gabkwet added that the senior officers promoted to the rank of Air Vice-Marshal include Air Cdres Precious Amadi, Nnamdi Ananaba, Abubakar Abdulkadir, Anthony Ndace, Usman Abdullahi, Eneobong Effiom, Iboro Etukudo, Abubakar Abdullahi, Sunday Aneke, Nnaemeka Ilo, Adeniyi Amesinlola, Ebimobo Ebiowe, Micheal Onyebashi, Emmanuel Shobande, Sayo Olatunde, Francis Edosa, Ahmed Shinkafi, Bashiru Mamman and Halim Adebowale. Others are Ahmed Bakari, Framah Batnah, Adeniran Ademuwagun, Lanre Oluwatoyin, Titus Dauda, Olufemi Ogunsina, Paul Masiyer, Nkem Aguiyi, Abidemi Marquis and Oluwafemi Ogunmola.

He said those promoted from the rank of Group Captain to Air Commodore are Gp Capts Chukwuedo Illoh, Bamidele Amuda, Samson Adelakun, Hadi Ahmed, Abiodun Oyekunle, Caleb Olayera, Idorenyin Bassey, Philip Kwasau, Mohammed Omar, Ayodele Akinbuwa, Emeng Imoke, Luqman Lawal, Shaibu Buhari and Ehimen Ejodame. Others include Mohammed Lawal, Idowu Ayo, Emmanuel Ola, Ewejide Akintunde, Elisha Bindul, Dogo Gani, Edmond Oluokun, Akeem Adebomehin, George Akinyimika, Mohammed Garba, Oladimeji Almaroof, Gowon Sule, Ifeanyi Azubuike, Hamisu Usman, Adebanjo Adeosun, Sabir Adeyanju and Halima Musa who is the only female officer on the list.

According to him, the SNCOs granted concessional Commission to the rank of Flight Lieutenant include Air Warrant Officer Adole Abraham, Master Warrant Officers Liman Musa, Akinwale Olayinka, Akpabio Josephine, Nwojiji Okemini and Isa-Kaita Aminu.

He added that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, on behalf of officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, congratulated the newly promoted senior officers and SNCOs and urged them to see the elevation as an impetus to re-dedicate themselves towards effective and efficient service delivery especially in today’s era of joint force employment.

Also, the Navy Board approved the promotion of 56 naval officers to various senior ranks in the Nigerian Navy.

The Navy Spokesperson, Commodore Suleiman Dahun said that the breakdown of the promotion showed that 35 captains were elevated to commodore while 21 commodores were promoted to the rank of rear admiral as in an earlier approval, 81 commanders were promoted to the rank of captain.

Commodore Dahun added that the newly promoted rear admirals are ChibuikeAzike, IsmailaZelani, AlexandarBingel, Kennedy Ezete, Livingstone Izu, Emmanuel Ogalla, Hamza Kaoje, SaheedAkinwande, Umar Chugali, Eugenio Ferreira, Bashir Mohammed, Mike Oamen, AyodejiOlugbode, Abdulmajid Ibrahim, Abdullahi Ahmed, John Mamman, Peter Zakaria, AbolajiOrederu, Hamza Ibrahim, Sunday Oyegade and Saburi Lawal.

He added that the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo on behalf of officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, rejoiced with the newly promoted senior officers and their families and charged them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari

A similar exercise was approved on Tuesday in the Nigeria Police Force, NPF by the Police Service Commission PCS.

