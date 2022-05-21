Nigerian Ambassador to Greece excited as Nollywood storms Athens

The Nigerian Ambassador to Greece, Opunimi Akinkugbe, is excited as plans are in top gear for the upcoming Nollywood Travel Film Festival (NTFF) taking place in Athens, the capital of Greece, from 26 – 29 May, 2022.

Within this period, the Greek audience is going to be introduced to Nollywood through Mykel Parish and the NTFF, taking place at the Harlem Theatre in Athens.

The NTFF Athen’s official film selection are: ‘Collision Course’ directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters; ‘Citation’ directed by Kunle Afolayan; ‘Eagle Wings’ directed by Paul Apel Papel, and ‘Lockdown’ directed by Moses Inwang.

Ambassador Akinkugbe and members of the Nigerian Embassy’s Film Festival Committee: Mr Felix Logo (Head, Consular); Mrs Patience Ochekwu (Head of Chancery); Ms Zerah Waminaje (Second Secretary); Mr Daniel Ayuba (Admin Attaché), and Ms Olga Papadopoulou (Social Secretary); recently met with Ms Violetta Kontodaimon of Showtime Productions, Greece, to discuss and finalise preparations for the festival.

The NTFF 2022 promises to be a fun and engaging weekend of exciting film screenings, panel discussions, workshops, networking sessions, parties, a cruise-and-catching sights of Greece.

“This is an important milestone for us at the Nigerian Embassy in Athens, as we strive to boost cultural exchanges between Nigeria and Greece,” Akinkugbe said.





