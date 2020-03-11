Nigerian Akinola among nine Roosevelt students selected as prestigious fellow

Roosevelt University has named a Nigerian, Damilola Akinola, among the nine students as prestigious Al Golin Fellows for the spring 2020 semester.

Damilola Akinola, who was a former corps member with Tribune Online, was selected in MS Integrated Marketing Communications category.

The selected fellows are expected to attend specialized workshops focused on modern communications strategies deployed by some of the world’s largest marketers.

The spring 2020 Golin fellows include:

Marcoantonio Anaya of Chicago’s West Lawn neighbourhood, BA Integrated Marketing Communications

Tyler Bearden, a native of Tinley Park, Ill., BA Integrated Marketing Communications

Isabelle Clark of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., BSBA Finance

Julia D’Etienne of Schaumburg, Ill., BA Integrated Marketing Communications

Jordan Fierst of Menomonee Falls, Wis., undergraduate in Political Science and Sustainability Studies

Jelena Kresic, international student from Croatia, MS Integrated Marketing Communications

Sandra Morales of Lincoln, Ill., MS Integrated Marketing Communications

Ariana Pozos of Capron, Ill., BA Political Science

While speaking, the President of Roosevelt University, Ali Malekzadeh, said the university is honoured to be part of a fellowship program which is paving way for students to become professionals and leaders capable of making a positive difference in the future.

“We are honoured to be part of a fellowship program that is diversifying the communications field and helping to pave the way for Roosevelt students to become professionals and leaders who are capable of making a positive difference in our future.”

In her words, Marian Azzaro, an associate professor of integrated marketing communications at Roosevelt, said they are proud of the student fellows and their accomplishment, adding that they are the representatives of progressive and ethical leaders aligned with the university’s mission.

“We are proud of these student fellows and what they can accomplish.

“They are among the best of Roosevelt’s students and are representatives of our next generation of progressive and ethical leaders aligned with the University’s social justice mission.”

The fellowship also honoured the late PR industry pioneer and 1950 Roosevelt alumnus Al Golin. He founded the global PR agency, Golin, which is headquartered in Chicago and well-known for its more than 60-year partnership with McDonald’s.

Following his death in 2017, Golin committed to build upon a communications scholarship that Al Golin and his wife, June, had started for the benefit of students from under-represented backgrounds more than a decade earlier.

In partnership with Roosevelt, the agency last year started the Al Golin Fellowship Program, which introduced fellows to latest practices and trends in the industry and provides opportunities for networking, internships and mentoring with major companies and senior PR executives.

There were four Roosevelt students in the first 2019 Golin fellows class. These fellows became communications interns with area companies, a major step toward their launching professional careers in the PR, media and marketing industries.

ABOUT ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY

Roosevelt University, a private institution founded in 1945 on the principles of inclusion and social justice, has more than 4,000 students in five colleges. With campuses in the Chicago Loop and northwest suburban Schaumburg, Roosevelt offers 75 undergraduate and 15 graduate and doctoral programs across five colleges and online, including arts and sciences, business, performing arts, education and pharmacy. During 2020, Roosevelt will mark its 75th anniversary with a yearlong program of special events. For more information, visit www.roosevelt.edu. Roosevelt has submitted an application to the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) to make Robert Morris University Illinois a part of Roosevelt University. This application is subject to the approval of the HLC and the governing boards of Roosevelt and Robert Morris. HLC will need to take steps to review the proposal and will likely reach a decision in early 2020. Visit Building a Stronger University for more information.

ABOUT GOLIN

Golin is a progressive public relations agency that aligns earned-first, data-driven creative with the customer journey, to deliver maximum impact for clients and reach a profoundly diverse global market. Today, with more than 1,700 employees and 60+ years of experience, Golin has proudly reclaimed the public relations industry and is redefining it for the future. Earning attention has never been more important, and Golin is an industry leader helping clients get the results they need. As the first-ever PR agency to be credited with “ideation,” Golin took home Gold and Silver Lions at the 2019 Cannes Lion Festival of Creativity. It also was named PR Week’s 2019 Global Agency of the Year; PRmoment’s 2018 Agency of the Year; and in 2017, PRCA’s Large Consultancy of the Year and The Drum’s PR Consultancy of the Year.