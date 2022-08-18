Nigerian airlines charged on establishment of accident investigation unit

Nigeria’s commissioner and chief executive officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau, (AIB-N), Mr. Akin Olateru, has called on all Nigerian airlines to establish a unit for accident investigation in their respective organisations to enhance air safety.

Olateru made the statement while receiving the investigation team probing the crash of the Havilland DHC-6-400 Twin Otter operated by Caverton Cameroon at the bureau’s headquarters in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The commissioner said this would help the airlines to understand and take advantage of the benefits of accident investigation to boost safety in their operations.

Olateru who said that big carriers like American airlines could have such units, which has greatly benefited the carriers, insisted that it was the responsibility of everyone to have an understanding of accident investigation in Africa.

The commissioner hinted that once the AIB-N training school under construction is fully commissioned that it will play a significant role in training airlines’ personnel in accident investigation, which will help them in investigating occurrences to enhance safety in their operations.

According to Olateru, Singapore and the other two countries have already signified readiness to assist the AIB training school which he said would be a world-class training institution located in Abuja and expected to commence operations before the end of the year.

The Cameroonian delegation led by Mrs. Leopoldine Essimi of the ministry of transport included Colonel Brice Okomou, Captain Raymond Ekenglo, and Mrs. Mispa Samnick.

Speaking for the Cameroonian delegation, Essimi, said they were in Nigeria to seek AIB-N expertise in the reading of the flight recorders, transcription of the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), analysis of the Flight Data Recorder (FDR), and FDR animation.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The DHR-6-400 Twin Otter (registered TJ-TIM) was operating Yaoundé (Nsi malen) – Dompta-Yaoundé (Nsimalen) on May 11, 2022, when it crashed killing all the passengers and crew members. The aircraft was found crashed in a forest, not far from Nanga Eboko.

Nigeria was part of the investigation in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) annex 13 since there were Nigerians on board the ill-fated aircraft.

Olateru who said that Cameroon had not decided whether it would cede the investigation completely to Nigeria or not, declared that Nigeria will be assisting Cameroon in the investigation with her flight safety laboratory, which according to him is one of the best in the world.

The laboratory has an upgraded facility called Memory Access Retriever System (MARS), which will be deployed to retrieve information from the CVR, which was badly burnt and damaged.