Nigerian agriculture should go beyond cutlasses, hoes; it needs intellectual youths, tech to blossom —Olayemi Ojeokun, Nigerian US-based agronomist, sustainability advocate

Olayemi Ojeokun is a Nigerian US-based scholar, agronomist, and sustainability advocate. In this interview by Kingsley Alumona, she speaks about her work, Governor Seyi Makinde’s agricultural initiatives, and how the Federal Government can enhance food security, among other issues.

In Nigeria, agricultural courses, especially the lesser-known ones like agronomy and horticulture, are not what most people would love to study. So, how did you come to study agronomy, and what was it like studying it?

Firstly, agronomy is the scientific study of plants (crops) and soil. So, though the word ‘Agronomy’ may not be common, plant and soil science are. Unlike many other Nigerian agricultural students, I chose agronomy myself. I grew up helping my dad in our small backyard garden, and many times, we harvested spices and herbs for food and medicine. That was where my interest spiked. I became fascinated by how plants grow, their interaction with the environment, and their importance to human life and the economy. Although agricultural sciences are not among the most glamorous fields in Nigeria, as you mentioned, I saw a profound opportunity to create solutions for food security, sustainability, and better livelihoods. It was not just a career choice for me; it was a calling to innovate and create a sustainable avenue that benefits people at all levels. Studying agronomy opened my eyes to the complex beauty of plant systems, soil interactions, and agricultural innovation. It was a challenging but incredibly rewarding journey, and it shaped my purpose as a scientist passionate about transforming agriculture for the better. Just so you know about 25 percent of drugs prescribed worldwide come from plants.

After graduating from Osun State University, how were you able to secure admission into Kansas State University in the United States to study Horticultural Science for your master’s degree programme?

I have always wanted an environment that offered world-class research opportunities and collaborations, and I have always been very intentional about pursuing an advanced education abroad. My intentionality became even stronger in 2020, during the COVID lockdown. I was glued to Twitter (now X), where some students shared their experiences and tips on how to secure scholarships abroad. Through diligence, strong academic performance, and well-defined research interests, I secured a fully funded admission into Kansas State University, one of the leading institutions in agricultural sciences.

Studying in Kansas broadened my scientific horizons. It exposed me to world-class research facilities, industry collaborations, and global agricultural innovations. Beyond science, living in Kansas taught me resilience, precision, and leadership ─ values that have shaped my career and vision as an agricultural scientist committed to making a lasting impact. The State’s strong agricultural heritage and community support systems created an environment where I grew, not only as a scientist but also as a responsible global citizen.

Which aspects of horticulture did you specialise in, and what was your master’s degree thesis?

I specialise in turfgrass science and management, a critical area of horticulture that focuses on sustainable land management, sports fields, and environmental resilience.

My master’s thesis investigated the root architecture and thatch accumulation in different zoysiagrass genotypes. Zoysiagrass is a warm-season grass that adapts relatively well in a low-management environment. I also looked at how sod growers’ management could influence the post-harvest performance of zoysiagrass. This study also has direct implications for turfgrass systems in golf courses, urban green spaces, and sports stadiums.

This research provides important recommendations for sod growers and turf managers and will be available in a couple of weeks in the HortTechnology journal, a reputable Q1 journal of the American Society for Horticultural Science.

Your bio states that you have experience in greenhouse agriculture and environmental sustainability. Tell us about this kind of agriculture and how it can help Nigerian farmers and agro-entrepreneurs in food and environmental management.

Greenhouse agriculture involves growing crops in a controlled environment, allowing farmers to optimise factors like temperature, humidity, and light to enhance plant growth. Crops like tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, herbs, and leafy vegetables thrive in greenhouse systems.

For Nigerian farmers, greenhouse agriculture offers a path to year-round production, better quality control, higher profits, access to export markets, and reduced vulnerability to unpredictable environmental conditions. It offers opportunities for expanding agribusiness ventures and strengthening the agricultural economy, thereby enhancing food security.

Farmers practise greenhouse farming in Nigeria, like former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and this soilless farming system in Ogun State. I think it is not well-practised because of the low technical know-how and funds.

Now that you are done with your master’s degree program, what is next for you in terms of academics?

I am passionate about learning, and I plan to advance my expertise through a PhD programme. I intend to focus on plant breeding and genetics or crop improvement for resilience, yield stability, and resource-use efficiency. I aim to explore opportunities with leading agricultural universities in the US that combine strong genetics programmes with applied field research, where I can further contribute to research that enhances crop resilience, sustainability, and innovation.

Pursuing a PhD aligns with my long-term goal of being a leader in agricultural science, driving change in the US and globally. I aspire to lead scientific projects that bridge genetic improvement with real-world farm adoption, ensuring that agricultural innovation moves from research centres into farmers’ fields.

Which US state are you currently based in, and what work do you do there?

I am still based in Kansas, where I earned my master’s degree. I am currently with a top agricultural US company, and my work entails seed production and research development. I support early-season trait characterisation and hybrid advancement programmes. So far, so good, it has been an enriching professional experience that has sharpened my technical skills, strengthened my understanding of agricultural innovation systems, and deepened my resolve to contribute solutions to agricultural challenges, not just in the US but globally as a scientist and a leader. Life in Kansas has been peaceful and growth-focused.

What is that burning desire or project that you think you could actualise with the knowledge and skills from the courses you studied, if given a million dollars and the right team?

Good question! If given a million dollars and the right team, I would establish a centre for agricultural innovation and crop advancement, preferably in Africa. The centre would be dedicated to developing superior crop varieties, promoting regenerative soil management and modern farming practices, and expanding agricultural technology education. It would bridge academic research, private sector collaboration, and community education, providing farmers with practical tools and training to optimise yields and market access. It would empower rural communities, enhance food systems efficiency, and drive rural economic development.

By improving food security, restoring ecosystems, and empowering communities, this project could significantly transform agricultural sustainability and address productivity gaps worldwide.

Your LinkedIn bio states that you are open to collaborations with governments, non-governmental organisations, and agricultural industries. If you were appointed as the special adviser to your Nigerian governor, Seyi Makinde, on agricultural matters, how would you advise him on agricultural innovations and sustainability, especially as they relate to youth participation and investment?

Haha! My governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, is doing a wonderful job. Having served as a member of the Oyo State Parliament, I have always embraced opportunities to support my community, state, and country. I admire Governor Seyi Makinde’s commitment to agricultural innovation, which is evident in the projects and initiatives he has embarked on.

I would recommend investing in agricultural technology hubs, modern crop production techniques, and entrepreneurship programmes focused on adding value to agricultural products. However, he is already venturing into that with the new Rungis-style wholesale farmers’ market and the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) he is planning in Ijaiye. I love reading his newsletter as soon as it drops into my inbox. It helps me to stay informed on his administration.

Another piece of advice I would give is for him to invest in precision agriculture, empower the farmers, and promote the exportation of our locally made foods, thereby positioning Oyo State as a major food production and export hub in West Africa. It would also be important to regulate farmers’ management strategies in reducing or eliminating the heavy use of chemicals, most especially on farm produce. One important advice is to empower the youths with modern agricultural tools. Agriculture is more than just cutlasses and hoes; we need highly intellectual youths with interdisciplinary backgrounds.

Food security is becoming a challenge in Nigeria due to insecurity and climate factors. How would you advise the Federal Government on how to manage these situations for maximum food production and security?

I would advocate this four-pronged approach: first, the Federal Government should expand farmer support programmes by ensuring access to improved seeds, fertiliser, mechanisation, and finance. Second, it should strengthen agricultural security measures by creating protected agricultural zones where farmers can operate safely. Third, it should invest in stress-tolerant crops by supporting research on drought-resistant, pest-tolerant, and high-nutrient varieties, alongside creating incentives for mechanisation and irrigation infrastructure. Fourth and last, it should decentralise agricultural production by empowering regional and local production systems to reduce dependence on a few hotspots and build resilience. These steps, combined with youth empowerment and rural infrastructure development, would ensure a more secure and productive agricultural sector in Nigeria.

Immigration issues are the burning issues in the US these days since the inception of President Donald Trump’s government. Do these issues bother you as an immigrant? How would you advise Nigerians hoping to travel to the US on these issues?

Immigration realities are complex, but they should not deter determined individuals. I focus on contributing positively wherever I am and demonstrating the value immigrants bring to society.

My advice to Nigerians is to be strategic, prepare thoroughly, have clear goals, and be willing to work hard. Education, innovation, and professionalism speak louder than anything else. With careful planning and determination, individuals can succeed and make meaningful contributions wherever they are. However, it is important to stay informed about immigration policies and seek legal guidance when necessary.

Do you engage in any social or humanitarian endeavours, either in Nigeria or in the US?

I actively promote educational opportunities by mentoring underrepresented students in agriculture, both informally and through structured programmes.

Back in Nigeria, I was involved with One African Child, an NGO involved in promoting education among Nigerian kids, one at a time. I even have a published article on ‘Innovation and creativity among children in resource-limited communities. I also did this while I was with Jumoke Olowookere of the Waste Museum in Ibadan, the first of its kind in Africa, going to schools to enlighten the students on environmental stewardship.

Here in the US, I work in the childrens’ ministry in my place of worship, and I am also involved with the Kansas 4-H Youth Development. I seize every opportunity I find to coordinate outreach efforts to the young champs to inspire their minds to pursue scientific innovation in agriculture and other phases of their youthful lives, thereby empowering the next generation of scientists. I believe that diversity strengthens innovation, and inclusive agricultural systems are more resilient and socially impactful.

So, my mantra is: “Catch them young!”

If a fresh Nigerian secondary school graduate seeks your advice on studying agronomy at the university, given the seemingly slim prospect of the course in the labour market, how would you advise the student?

I would encourage such a student to pursue agronomy passionately but strategically, to view agronomy through a modern lens. Agriculture is evolving rapidly, with new opportunities in agri-technology, plant genetics, sustainable farming, and food security sectors. I would advise combining agronomy with skills like data analysis, precision agriculture, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, environmental science, and entrepreneurship.

Agronomy is not just about farming; it is about solving global problems. With the right mindset and training, agronomy offers limitless possibilities to make a global difference and build a fulfilling career.

