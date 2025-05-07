Nigerian activist Hamzat Lawal joins jury for Global Mandela–Machel Awards

Renowned Nigerian anti-corruption activist and grassroots mobilizer, Hamzat Lawal, has been appointed as a jury member for the 2024/25 edition of the Nelson Mandela–Graça Machel Innovation Awards, coordinated by global civil society alliance, CIVICUS.

The Innovation Awards, now in their 20th year, celebrate individuals and organizations whose groundbreaking initiatives drive social justice, bridge divides, and uplift humanity across the globe.

Lawal joins a diverse panel of distinguished jurors including Abhishek Thakore (India), Rajae Boujnah (Morocco), Tenywa John Grace (Uganda), and Rhaea Russell-Cartwright (United Kingdom).

In her announcement to the jury panel, Safia Khan, Innovation & Quality Management Officer at CIVICUS, made reference to the scale of the awards this year.

“We’ve received just over 800 applications from 76 countries, in multiple languages including English, Spanish, French, and Arabic,” she said.

The selection process, which begins in earnest in March 2025, will involve reviewing a shortlist of standout applications from five thematic categories.

Lawal and his fellow jurors will help determine the winners based on innovation, community impact, and potential for scale.

Lawal, Chief Executive of Connected Development (CODE), is well-known for his homegrown citizen-led initiative, Follow The Money, which tracks government expenditure in rural communities and international aid funds.

His track record of mobilizing communities for transparency and accountability earned him a nomination from a CIVICUS alliance member.

In a message to Lawal, CIVICUS expressed confidence in his expertise, saying: “Having researched your anti-corruption work, we believe we would really benefit from your expertise to help us recognize and celebrate the most innovative minds and projects of the year.”

Speaking on the appointment, Lawal said: “It is an honour to serve as a juror for such a powerful initiative that shines a light on the courageous innovators working to make the world more just. This is not just about awards—it’s about fueling hope and accelerating grassroots change.”

CIVICUS described the role of jurors as vital to upholding the integrity and vision of the awards. In return, they help spotlight initiatives that could benefit from mentorship, seed funding, and the CIVICUS global platform.

In a social media announcement, Connected Development (@connected_dev) praised Lawal’s appointment:

“As a grassroots campaigner, mobilizer, and innovator of several social impact projects like @4lowthemoney, Hamzat Lawal’s (@HamzyCODE) appointment as a jury is a perfect fit to help spotlight innovations that uplift humanity,” the organization stated.

The Nelson Mandela–Graça Machel Innovation Awards were launched in 2004, drawing inspiration from the legacy of Nelson Mandela and Graça Machel.

Past awardees include over 40 change-makers from 24 countries.

Further details on the awards ceremony, including the announcement of winners and streaming information, will be shared by CIVICUS in the coming weeks.

In 2021, Lawal was appointed to the advisory council of the Global Citizen Fellowship Program, an initiative of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s charity, BeyGOOD.

The fellowship, which is also supported by filmmaker Tyler Perry, discovered and nurtured talented African youth driving social change.

In 2022, Lawal was appointed a judge by the United Nations Action Campaign for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Action Awards.

He joined Achim Steiner, UNDP administrator; and 29 other global leaders in selecting transformative initiatives that advanced the SDGs.