The presidential and National Assembly elections suffered a huge setback within Benin metropolis on Saturday as people suspected to be political thugs invaded voting centres and disrupted the process

Tribune Online reported earlier in the day that at Oredo Local Government Area Ward 4, the thugs stormed the voting unit 42, shooting into the air and taking away the ballot boxes at the unit.

The thugs, it was gathered, chased away all INEC officials at the units while the unarmed police personnel deployed to the unit also ran away.

The worse hit was the voting units located at the Idia College be voting centre, making up of 15 voting units.

All the ballots already cast were scattered by the suspected thugs, who were said to have come shooting.

As seen in the disruption video, the ballot boxes were destroyed and the ballot papers littered the field.

The voters were also heard urging INEC officials to come back and collate the votes.