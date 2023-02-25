Grace Egbo-Abakaliki

Voting is yet to commence in some polling unit in Abakiliki metropolis.

A visit to Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium where many polling units are, including the Internally Displace Person (IDP), crisis center has a large turnout of voters but the electoral materials are yet to arrive at the venue at the time of filling this report.

According to Emmanuel Uzor ” You know our own case is IDP for Effium ward 2 and Wigbeke Ward 2. He assumed that the delay could be the Crisis. The people are in high spirit to vote”.

When contacted the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in the state, Mrs. Onyeka Oguchi, she noted that the delay was because security.

“Yes! We could not hare their own materials yesterday because of security but soon they will start arriving”, she said.

Tribune Online also gathered that the names of some voters were missing in the voter registration while other have their name therein but couldn’t be captured by BVAs.