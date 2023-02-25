Ifedayo Ogunyemi
Voting commences at polling units 12 and 13, ward 9 SW8(1) Challenge, Ibadan South West, Oyo State
Low turnout was recorded as over 800 eligible voters are expected at the two units.
Voting commences at polling units 12 and 13, ward 9 SW8(1) Challenge, Ibadan South West, Oyo State
© 2023 Tribune Online, an online publication of African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc. All Rights Reserved.
© 2023 Tribune Online, an online publication of African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc. All Rights Reserved.