Tijani Adeyemi

Some voters are still finding it difficult to locate their polling units, majority of them are seen being assisted by fellow voters with the use of specific codes to locate their polling units.

Accreditation of voters is now ongoing with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) without any hitches. Also, voters are orderly as most arrived at their polling units as early as 7 am even before the arrival of INEC officials.

Also, a lot of voters complained about the slow accreditation exercise, worry that many may not be able to vote at the end of time allotted for voting.

Meanwhile, at the High Court in Mararaba where there are a cluster of polling units, Zinaria International School, and the polling unit located at Heart Plaza, the accreditation and voting exercise started around 11 am.