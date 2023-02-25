Biola Azeez, Ilorin.

Long queues of trucks were on Saturday stranded along Bode Saadu-Jebba expressway in the Moro local government area of Kwara state following restrictions order on vehicular movements for the presidential election.

Speaking with some of the affected truck drivers, the transporters expressed their frustration for being stopped from embarking on their long journey.

It was gathered that some of the trucks were conveying edible food items like tomatoes, yams, and fruits, while others carried woods and planks.

A truck driver, Abdulsamiu Abdulsalam, said they have been stopped since 12 midnight on Saturday without anything to eat.

Abdulsalam said he is on his way from Lagos to Kaduna but the security agents had halted his movement.

“We are stranded. We even tried to explain to security officials but they disagreed with our point. We will be here till after election before we can proceed on our journey,” he said.

Another truck driver, Mr. Aliyu Abubakar said he had been deprived of his voting rights for not allow him to continue his journey.

Abubakar said he was rushing to beat the restriction order before he got caught up by the security agents.

“I am heading to Kano from Lagos. It hurts me that I will not be able to vote. I have my PVC intact”, he said.

Also, Mr. Dahiru Tijani expressed disappointment over the restriction order by the government, saying that his means of survival, which is mainly through truck, added that he was not happy for depriving him his means of livelihood.





“I am expected to deliver this goods today but now the delay by the security agents will make my customers lose confidence and trust in me”, he said.