Grace Egbo

A large number of Catholic Reverend Sisters troop out in their numbers at Polling Unit 008 Pastoral Centre, Abakaliki to cast their votes as accreditation and voting begin in the area.

Tribune online also gathered that older people and people living with disability were given special treatment in the area, and security personnel were also seen in the peaceful area.

However, some of the voters who spoke with Tribune Online said they came out to vote for the right candidates to end suffering in the country.