From Leon Usigbe, Abuja

Many prospective voters in Abuja have been confused over where to vote following their re-assignment from their original polling units by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The electoral body moved many voters from some polling units to others to decongest units that were considered overpopulated.

Such reassigned voters had been informed by INEC through text messages that they had been moved to units not far from their original voting units, and they were advised to visit a link provided by the electoral umpire to confirm the new polling units.