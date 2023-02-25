Hakeem Gbadamosi, Akure

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Mr Dipo Quadri, has called for the cancelation of the House of Representatives election in Owo/Ose Federal Constituency of Ondo State, over the missing of the party’s logo in tye ballot papers

Quadri who made this call on Saturday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to nullify the election and conduct a fresh poll in the federal constituency.

He stated that the cancelation became necessary following the omission of the party’s logo on the ballot by INEC

According to him, the development has disenfranchised the electorates and his supporters from the federal constituency the right to vote for their preferred candidate.

He expressed his disappointment on the development urged the electoral commission and said, “I’m one of the candidates for this on going election, contesting for House of Representatives for Owo/Ose Federal Constituency.

” My party, the NNPP logo is not the ballot paper. It most deliberate. This made my party lose vote. Because our supporters can not find our logo on it.

“The election should be cancelled and another election should be arranged with my party logo on it. I was disfranchised with my presidential candidate and order candidate’s from my party.”

It will be recalled that the state chapter of the Labour Party has earlier cried out over the omission of its logo on the ballots that was used for the Saturday’s elections.

The state Secretary of the party, Agbaje Abiodun, on Friday demanded that the INEC should postpone the senatorial and House of Representatives elections till another date or “do the needful” .