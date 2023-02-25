By: Shola Adekola

Residents around the Bammeke/Shasha/Oguntade axis of Alimosho local government in Lagos State put aside the ongoing hardship caused by the lack of cash and other challenges as they trooped out in large numbers to cast their votes to elect a new President and members of the state House of Representatives and the National Assembly.

As early as 6am, many of various polling booths within the axis had been besieged by large number of voters consisting of both young and old to vote for their chosen candidates across the different political parties.

The number of voters at the various polling centers which have been very impressive compared to the last exercise according to some of the voters who interacted with the Sunday Tribune, attributed the massive turnout to the resolve by Nigerians to use their voting rights to improve the present system which they described as disastrous.

Atmospheres around many of the polling booths showed that of orderliness and calmness devoid of any tension even despite the hiccups that initially marked the exercise.

Though voting did not start until around 10:15am due to what the INEC presiding officials called lack of network, the exercise eventually commenced when the network improved.

Those who fall under the advanced age category were first attended to by the INEC officials while the younger voters cooperated.

However, many of the so called youth who should have formed majority of the voters at the polling booths turned the opportunity to forming football teams as they turned many streets across the areas to football fields.

The different party agents present at the polling booths complied with the instructions from both the INEC officials and officers of the police who were on ground to ensure the exercise went on smoothly.

By 12 noon, many voters had cast their notes while the residents volunteered to provide canopies as shield for the INEC officials from the scorching sun.