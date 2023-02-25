Ishola Michael

Enthusiastic electorate in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State trooped out to the various polling units to exercise their civic responsibility of voting to elect the next set of leaders for the country.

At the polling units visited by Our Correspondent, both electorate and electoral officials were seen conducting themselves in an orderly manner.

The Chairman Caretaker Committee Bogoro LGA Hon Markus Bitrus Lusa expressed confidence in the ability of INEC to deliver the best election.

The Chairman expressed shortly after casting his vote in unit 005 Lusa B Ward Bogoro LGA today.

He commended INEC for starting the election on time and the turnout of the electorates

According to him “I am really impress with INEC. As you can see the election started at exactly 8:34 as announced by the commission and massive turn out of the electorates. The turn out is massive and I believe the election is going to be a success”

He however urged the people of Bogoro LGA to support INEC to deliver on its mandate by respecting the electoral laws.

“I urge our people to go out and vote candidates of their choice. Let all of us conduct ourselves in peace and not allow anything to disrupt public peace”

Hon Lusa called on INEC staff to be fair and honest in discharging their duties.