Ishola Michael
Enthusiastic electorate in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State trooped out to the various polling units to exercise their civic responsibility of voting to elect the next set of leaders for the country.
At the polling units visited by Our Correspondent, both electorate and electoral officials were seen conducting themselves in an orderly manner.
The Chairman Caretaker Committee Bogoro LGA Hon Markus Bitrus Lusa expressed confidence in the ability of INEC to deliver the best election.
The Chairman expressed shortly after casting his vote in unit 005 Lusa B Ward Bogoro LGA today.
He commended INEC for starting the election on time and the turnout of the electorates
According to him “I am really impress with INEC. As you can see the election started at exactly 8:34 as announced by the commission and massive turn out of the electorates. The turn out is massive and I believe the election is going to be a success”
He however urged the people of Bogoro LGA to support INEC to deliver on its mandate by respecting the electoral laws.
“I urge our people to go out and vote candidates of their choice. Let all of us conduct ourselves in peace and not allow anything to disrupt public peace”
Hon Lusa called on INEC staff to be fair and honest in discharging their duties.
It was an impressive turnout of voters at Boi polling Unit with code number 005 in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi state were sighted and ready to cast their vote at 7:25 am.
There were heavy presence of security personnel such as the Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) mounting the polling unit while the INEC officials were sighted setting up the unit.
The correspondent that monitored the process observed that as at 7:59 a.m at Pada polling unit with code number 03, Tilde Fulani in Toro Local Government Area, the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) personnel were setting up the polling unit with every necessary material for the voting exercise readily available.
Electorate consisting of both male and females were sighted on the queue and eagerly waiting to cast their votes for their choice of candidates.
However, in Dan’iya Hardo Ward of Bauchi Local Government which comprises both Old and New Government Reserved Area (GRAs), there was no presence of INEC officials nor voting materials as at 8:30 am.
When visited Sa’adu Zungur Primary School IV polling unit, Winniee ‘A’ polling unit, and Sa’adu Zungur Primary School III and V polling units, only a few voters were seen waiting for the INEC officials while there were no traces of security personnel.
In Bakari Dukku Collation Centre where sensitive materials were being distributed around 8:40 a.m, observed that all the officials to be deployed to the Dan’iya Hardo Ward were still in the Collation Centre collecting their election materials with heavy presence of security personnel.
When approached, one of the officials who did not want his name mentioned but said he was to serve as Assistant Presiding Officer (APO1), explained that they were still waiting for the Bimodal Voter Accreditation
System (BVAS) to be given as well as transportation allowance before leaving the Collation Centre.