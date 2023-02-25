Hakeem Gbadamosi

The Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, said he would not hesitate to congratulate whoever emerges the winner of the presidential election if he loses in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Adebayo, who stated this after voting at his polling unit 19 ward 10, barracks road, Ondo town said the winner should be wary of responsibility before him.

“I will congratulate Nigerians for the election and sympathise with the winner of the contest. This is because the winner of the contest is inheriting a house on fire and will need to act fast to make Nigeria work again.

“Anybody that wins has the first six months to turn things around and show his readiness to fix Nigeria to make life better for Nigerians”