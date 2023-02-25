By: Ishola Michael, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, lost his polling unit on Saturday to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Based on the results declared at the centre, his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), polled a total of 186 votes, while the main opposition People’s Democratic Party, polled 215 votes.

The governor, who voted at the polling centre earlier, had commended INEC for a well-prepared exercise he adjudged to be the best.

