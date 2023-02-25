Voters trooped out enmaase to their various polling units early on Saturday in Ibarapa area of Oyo State, to vote in the presidential election.

The election got off to a smooth start as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also arrived at the polling units on time to commence voting.

At a polling unit at Islamic School, Sango, Eruwa, a former Postmaster-General, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, commended (INEC) for the smooth logistics provided for the election.

Dr Adewusi, also a former commissioner for finance in Lagos State, voted at about 8:30a.m, just as he expressed optimism that the election will reflect the true wishes of the people.

Also a member of the House of Representatives, Ido/Ibarapa East federal constituency, Oyo State, Honorable Yemi Taiwo, while speaking at his polling unit at Ward 10, Itabo, Lanlate, said the election has been peaceful so far.

He said INEC officials got to the polling unit on time and voting also commenced immediately.

Naira swap policy reduced vote-buying — Ayandele

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Idere, Oyo State, Dr Olusola Ayandele, has said the currency swap initiated by the Federal Government has gone a long way in curbing voting buying in the country.

Dr Ayandele, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said unlike in previous elections, the issue of vote-buying has greatly been reduced.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the logistics put in place for the election, adding that they ensured easy accreditation and voting for the electorate.

He said with the use of technology, especially BVAS by INEC, incidences of election fraud have been tackled.

Also, the postmaster-general of the federation, Honorable Sunday Adepoju, commended the conduct of the election, saying the country’s electoral body keep improving.

He said this year’s election had been demonetized, thereby making the people to vote according to their conscience.

No incidences of irregularities — Olu of Igbo-Ora

The Olu of Igbo-Ora, Oba Jimoh Olajide Titiloye, while speaking at his palace, also commended the smooth conduct of the election by INEC.

He said officials of INEC arrived to the various polling units on time, and voting commenced immediately.