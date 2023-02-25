Muhammad Sabiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) operatives has intercepted a woman with 18 voter cards in the Badarwa area of Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The woman, who was said to be a member of the support group of one of the leading political parties, had in her possession also a 17-page list containing names of eligible voters.

It was gathered that their bank details and phone numbers are accredited under Badarwa/Malali Ward 01 and 08, Kaduna North Local Government Area of the State.

She was arrested by the EFCC undercover operatives who pretended and told her they had voter cards and were desperate to sell them.

She is currently being grilled by operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC, to unravel other members of her syndicate whom she claimed are also collecting voter cards and paying monies through PoS or direct bank transfers.