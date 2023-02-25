Johnson Babajide

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested the Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council in Benue State, Dr Cletus Tyokyar

Tyokyaa was arrested on election day within his Guma local government for being in possession of some money.

The State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who confirmed the arrest, said that the party DG campaign was arrested within the local government.

Ortom, who spoke to newsmen after casting his vote accused the anti-graft agency of turning itself to agent of destabilization.

He said that the DG was found to be in possession of N100,000.

Ortom who fumed over the arrest, said, “This is a shame, the EFCC officials this morning in Guma here arrested our DG campaign because they found just N100,000 on him.

“EFCC is becoming an agent of destabilization why should they pick up somebody because of N100,000, personally I have more than that.

The governor however said that all polling units in his council ward were transferred to the premises of Government Science and Technical College, Gbanjimba, headquarters of Guma local government as a result of insecurity in their domain.

Our correspondent learned that 17 polling units were within the premises of the college.

Efforts to get the spokesman for EFCC in the state, Bayo Adeniran, were not successful as he did not pick up his call.